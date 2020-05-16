Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mdu Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Mdu Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 114,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 69,465 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

MDU opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $32.22.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,000.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.11%.

In other news, CEO David L. Goodin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 271,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Sparby bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $80,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,268.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $226,035 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

