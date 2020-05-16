Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,104,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $937.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,245.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,326.15. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.