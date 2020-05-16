Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.73) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.73) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.68).

MNLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Menlo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

NASDAQ:MNLO opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Menlo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNLO. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

