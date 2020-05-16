Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 1012168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.83). Meredith had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Meredith from $44.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meredith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, Director Donald C. Berg purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $137,300.00. Also, Director Donald C. Berg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.95 per share, with a total value of $309,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,670.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 42,800 shares of company stock worth $1,119,822 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDP. State Street Corp increased its stake in Meredith by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,998,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360,027 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Meredith during the first quarter worth about $19,552,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meredith during the fourth quarter worth about $14,328,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Meredith by 2,910.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 316,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 305,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Meredith by 95.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 618,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 302,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $544.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97.

Meredith Company Profile (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

