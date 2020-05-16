Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $46,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 392 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $698.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $697.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $736.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $873.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $722.20.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.96, for a total value of $527,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,366.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.03, for a total transaction of $804,273.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,017.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,393,139. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.