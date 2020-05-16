MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) versus Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Head-To-Head Comparison

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

This table compares MicroStrategy and Cornerstone OnDemand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy 8.90% 4.25% 2.38% Cornerstone OnDemand -0.70% 35.30% 4.66%

Risk & Volatility

MicroStrategy has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cornerstone OnDemand has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.9% of MicroStrategy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of MicroStrategy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MicroStrategy and Cornerstone OnDemand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy $486.33 million 2.35 $34.35 million $1.22 92.80 Cornerstone OnDemand $576.52 million 3.84 -$4.05 million $1.17 29.68

MicroStrategy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cornerstone OnDemand. Cornerstone OnDemand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MicroStrategy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MicroStrategy and Cornerstone OnDemand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cornerstone OnDemand 0 3 6 0 2.67

MicroStrategy currently has a consensus target price of $135.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.25%. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus target price of $55.63, suggesting a potential upside of 60.21%. Given Cornerstone OnDemand’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cornerstone OnDemand is more favorable than MicroStrategy.

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand beats MicroStrategy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages. The company's products also include MicroStrategy's software, such as technical support services for customers, business partners, and prospects; and software maintenance and renewal contract services, as well as educational programs and other support services. MicroStrategy Incorporated provides its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including retail, consulting, technology, manufacturing, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, education, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities. The company also offers professional services, including application configuration, system integration, business process re-engineering, change management, and training. It serves business services, financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, insurance, manufacturing, retail, and technology industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.