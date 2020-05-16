Miramar Capital LLC Acquires 21,722 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 346.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,987 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,722 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.4% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Verizon Communications by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 23,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,237 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 155,308 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.71 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

