Mitesh Dhruv Sells 6,629 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 6,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total value of $1,802,690.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,219,461.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mitesh Dhruv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.57, for a total value of $618,272.96.

Shares of RNG opened at $285.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.87 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.91 and a 200 day moving average of $198.81. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $290.50.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 955,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $692,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Dougherty & Co upped their target price on RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on RingCentral from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.71.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

