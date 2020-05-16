Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Short Interest Update

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,450,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 11,850,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -279.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 75.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Consumer Edge cut Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.93.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

