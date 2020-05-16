Morgan Stanley Increases Renishaw (LON:RSW) Price Target to GBX 4,300

Renishaw (LON:RSW) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a GBX 2,940 ($38.67) price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target (down previously from GBX 3,200 ($42.09)) on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Renishaw presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,481.67 ($45.80).

Shares of Renishaw stock opened at GBX 3,728 ($49.04) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,256.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,628.07. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Renishaw has a 1 year low of GBX 2,234.51 ($29.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,374 ($57.54).

In related news, insider William Lee acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,327 ($43.76) per share, with a total value of £29,943 ($39,388.32).

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

