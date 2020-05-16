Morgan Stanley Trims JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Target Price to GBX 590

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 590 ($7.76) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of JD Sports Fashion to a sector performer rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 570 ($7.50) in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 840 ($11.05).

Shares of JD opened at GBX 520 ($6.84) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 507.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 703.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.37. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 274.70 ($3.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 890 ($11.71).

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

