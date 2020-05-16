Morgan Stanley Trims RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Target Price to GBX 510

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RSA. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. RSA Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 559.31 ($7.36).

Shares of RSA stock opened at GBX 361.40 ($4.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 11.12. RSA Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 321.20 ($4.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 736.84 ($9.69). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 377.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 495.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported GBX 39.40 ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 40.70 ($0.54) by GBX (1.30) (($0.02)). Analysts anticipate that RSA Insurance Group will post 4942.999778 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a GBX 15.60 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from RSA Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. RSA Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.95%.

In related news, insider Sonia Baxendale purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.83) per share, for a total transaction of £13,420 ($17,653.25).

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

