Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Msci were worth $45,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Msci by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,687,000 after acquiring an additional 204,958 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Msci by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,529,000 after buying an additional 42,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Msci by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,550,000 after buying an additional 49,118 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Msci by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,460,000 after buying an additional 31,120 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter valued at $215,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Msci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,742,700.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,123,051. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Msci stock opened at $341.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.03. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $206.82 and a 1 year high of $356.66.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

