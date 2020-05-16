Mueller Water Products, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Bernard G. Rethore purchased 10,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth about $542,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1,702.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,969,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,789,000 after buying an additional 340,886 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,628,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,143,000 after acquiring an additional 928,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.