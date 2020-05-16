Mustang Bio Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mustang Bio in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.92).

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03.

MBIO has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mustang Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $119.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. Mustang Bio has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mustang Bio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mustang Bio by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mustang Bio by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 22,354 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Mustang Bio by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 356,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

