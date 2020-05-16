National Bank Financial Comments on Gran Tierra Energy Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gran Tierra Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

GTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mackie cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.09.

Shares of GTE opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.22.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $127.93 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Gary Guidry purchased 850,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,437,200 shares in the company, valued at $859,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.27 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 427,600 shares in the company, valued at $115,452. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,434,670 shares of company stock worth $1,336,928 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 89,499 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 374,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 311,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 133,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,456,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 91,297 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,663,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 136,638 shares during the period.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

