National Bank Financial Weighs in on MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:MDA)

MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd. (TSE:MDA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.87) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.55). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates has a 1 year low of C$61.80 and a 1 year high of C$71.00.

MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates (TSE:MDA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.65) by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$541.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$570.75 million.

