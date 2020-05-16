NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Short Interest Up 6.2% in April

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 598,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,152.00, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.10.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $283,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $155,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 67.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 240,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 68,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

