New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 35,300 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 971,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $50,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 734.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.41. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $103.56. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $401,225.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,088.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $1,265,134. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

