New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 136,400 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of Zimmer Biomet worth $52,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 5,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 11,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.68.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $112.10 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.65 and its 200 day moving average is $133.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.