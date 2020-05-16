New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 43,284 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,304,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,284 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.32% of AFLAC worth $78,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 19,927 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 55,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,115,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,478,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AFL opened at $32.99 on Friday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.40.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.51.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

