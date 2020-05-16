New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,045 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.44% of Aptiv worth $55,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

NYSE:APTV opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $99.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

