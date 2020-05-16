New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,276,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $59,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 695.5% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 122,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 107,112 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,406,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,957,775 in the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI opened at $14.84 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

