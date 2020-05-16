New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,527 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.28% of McKesson worth $67,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 198.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in McKesson by 254.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $136.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.44 and a 200 day moving average of $142.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.82.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 8,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,057 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

