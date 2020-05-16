New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 57,943 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 831,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,943 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.30% of Hilton Hotels worth $56,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $2,462,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 37,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

Shares of HLT opened at $68.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.55 and a 200-day moving average of $94.02. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.30. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

