New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.65% of Neogen worth $58,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Shares of NEOG opened at $63.40 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $79.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average of $65.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Neogen had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.62 per share, with a total value of $44,495.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,080 shares in the company, valued at $936,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,646. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NEOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.