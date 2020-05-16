New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,020,896 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,047,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020,896 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.26% of Kroger worth $61,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 229,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 189,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 14,319 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.25. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

