New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,600 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 799,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Consolidated Edison worth $62,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 269.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.50 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $70.36 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day moving average is $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

