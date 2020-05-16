New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,682 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,682 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $65,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $68.47.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $193,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,509.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,383 shares of company stock worth $6,492,212 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

