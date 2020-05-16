New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 42,761 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,761 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.64% of Paycom Software worth $75,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.06.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $309,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $1,363,182. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $261.68 on Friday. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 77.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.