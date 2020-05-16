New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,596 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 335,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $56,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $92,881,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,489,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,110.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,854,000 after buying an additional 210,539 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,138,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,710,000 after buying an additional 187,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 908,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,686,000 after buying an additional 89,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.22.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 23,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,953,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,223,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,952,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,291 shares of company stock worth $38,737,847. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $193.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.42. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.84 and a 52-week high of $219.57. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.39, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

