Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 799 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 370,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $13,056,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld acquired 12,650 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Nomura Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

DFS opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.85. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

