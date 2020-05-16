Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $1,145,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Gartner by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 1,975.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,788 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Gartner by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 312.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,062 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT opened at $110.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.48. Gartner Inc has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $171.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

