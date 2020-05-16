Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 227,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% during the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 132,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $38.92 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $352,267.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,297.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,733 shares of company stock worth $3,397,099 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

