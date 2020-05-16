Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $9.67 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,075 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 3.6% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 248,939 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,048,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 51,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 91,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,820,000 after buying an additional 57,509 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,182 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 113,367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

