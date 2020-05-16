Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €3.75 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.75 ($4.36) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NOKIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.70 ($3.14) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €3.25 ($3.78) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.30) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €3.88 ($4.51).

Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 1-year high of €5.95 ($6.92).

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

