Nord/LB Analysts Give Siemens (FRA:SIE) a €80.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SIE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.75 ($106.69) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €105.61 ($122.80).

Get Siemens alerts:

SIE opened at €86.14 ($100.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €80.92 and a 200-day moving average price of €100.79. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.