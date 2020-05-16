Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.36 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $937.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,245.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,326.15. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

