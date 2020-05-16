Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 796,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the April 15th total of 756,600 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $506,290.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,545,430.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,541 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. State Street Corp grew its position in Novanta by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in Novanta by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 119,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after acquiring an additional 149,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in Novanta by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta stock opened at $90.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.53 and a beta of 1.22. Novanta has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.61 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

