Ocular Therapeutix Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,430.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,652.44%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OCUL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.34.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $337.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $8.12.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 210,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $976,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,315,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,453. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 31,285 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 114,574 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,558,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 851,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 816,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 109,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 85,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

