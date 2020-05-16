Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Sells $8,624,500.00 in Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $8,624,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,281,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Charles Race also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total transaction of $6,622,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $181.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.02 and a beta of 0.99. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $183.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.56.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKTA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $1,944,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Okta by 519.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2,813.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 49,666 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

