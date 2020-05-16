Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,189,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,653,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,912,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,006,000 after purchasing an additional 585,969 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,155,000 after purchasing an additional 530,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,241,000 after purchasing an additional 470,378 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $85.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

