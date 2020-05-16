One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of One Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of One Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of One Group Hospitality from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. One Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. One Group Hospitality had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 19.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that One Group Hospitality will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of One Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in One Group Hospitality by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 62,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in One Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

