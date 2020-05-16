OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Short Interest Up 5.1% in April

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $437,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,673,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,496,595.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Micah R. Conrad purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $47,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,139.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 56,020 shares of company stock worth $1,574,421 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in OneMain by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on OneMain from $59.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.81.

NYSE OMF opened at $20.21 on Friday. OneMain has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). OneMain had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneMain will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

