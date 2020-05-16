ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Shares Gap Down to $30.48

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.12, but opened at $30.48. ONEOK shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 3,656,007 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ONEOK from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

In other ONEOK news, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 12,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry K. Spencer purchased 27,701 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $998,067.03. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,766,310.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in ONEOK by 927.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 504,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after buying an additional 455,165 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

