ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OKE. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ONEOK from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.74.

ONEOK stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

In related news, CAO Mary M. Spears acquired 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,007.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 8,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 392,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,695,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 125,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,461,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in ONEOK by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

