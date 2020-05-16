Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.45). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 919.00%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

Shares of FATE opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $32.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

