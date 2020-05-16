Oppenheimer Weighs in on Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Securities began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $469.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 197.69% and a negative return on equity of 227.79%.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Barbara White purchased 15,606 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $59,614.92. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 202,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

