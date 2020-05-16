Oppenheimer Weighs in on RMR Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMR)

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for RMR Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). RMR Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $140.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of RMR Group from $46.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of RMR Group from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Shares of RMR opened at $24.70 on Thursday. RMR Group has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $52.73. The stock has a market cap of $773.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in RMR Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in RMR Group by 38.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in RMR Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in RMR Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in RMR Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 49,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

