Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Short Interest Down 10.0% in April

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,010,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 10,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 675.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

PDCO opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

